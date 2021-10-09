9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: Guantanamo

More
ABC News presents the look inside Guantanamo Bay, which was pressed into service in the Global War on Terror to house prisoners of this new type of war without end.
29:54 | 09/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: Guantanamo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:54","description":"ABC News presents the look inside Guantanamo Bay, which was pressed into service in the Global War on Terror to house prisoners of this new type of war without end.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79894133","title":"9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: Guantanamo","url":"/US/video/911-twenty-years-longest-shadow-guantanamo-79894133"}