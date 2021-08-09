9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: Invisible Injuries

On the evening of September 11th, an engineer rushed to Ground Zero to help find victims; a financial worker made a fateful decision to evacuate the World Trade Center moments before the towers fell.
26:38 | 09/08/21

9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow: Invisible Injuries

