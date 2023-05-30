9th survivor rescued after apartment building partially collapses in Iowa

Demolition of the rest of the building was planned to begin on Tuesday, but members of the community are protesting saying there are still loved ones that are missing.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live