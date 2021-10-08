Transcript for AAP urges FDA to authorize vaccines for children as mask mandate battles rage

We begin with the latest on the pandemic right now every state in the US except Vermont is reporting either high or substantial transmission of Covert nineteen. This is the delta Varian is infecting kids at an increasing rate Florida currently has the highest number of young children hospitalized at the virus. Victor Canas in Hollywood Florida with the latest. This morning doctors are making an unprecedented push to get children vaccinated against Kubrick nineteen as new pediatric Kobe case is near 94000. In just the last week. In children are hospitalized at a rate nearly four times higher than just a month ago. The head of the American academy of pediatrics is now urging the FDA to authorize vaccines. For five to eleven year olds. As quickly as possible. We need to be approaching at a the trials and authorization of the current vaccine for children with the scene urgency that we did with the dogs just as it's a serious disease and until they can be very serious disease in children. But Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use authorization for five to eleven year old that's expected to happen at the end of September. The company hoping to start giving out shots by the end of 20/20 one if not sooner. In Texas were hospitals have started setting up outdoor overflow Coby tense once again. Seven year old Enzo Mon toy up a second grader was hospitalized with the virus for more than two weeks appeared to be isolated for ten days. Just one of his parents allowed to stay with them they thought they'd taken the right precautions by getting vaccinated but Enzo was somehow exposed. And evaluate once you really can't go home and it's very fast break now but that rape he did so does not matter once he will do their part in it that made it. Not for themselves but where are the people who little. Cannot get vaccinated you know the little kids Margaret's great now. As children return to school during the Covert surged a battle raging over masks. Two of the largest school districts in Texas no defined governor Gregg out of its order requiring them on school property. Regardless of vaccination status and in Florida where they currently have the highest number of children hospitalized with groovy nineteen. Two districts refusing to follow governor Desantis is ban on mask mandates saying no one will be allowed to go without them. The goal is to keep our children out of the hospital. Then why would you not here on the side of caution. Desantis threatening to withhold pay from superintendents are school board members who go against his band unmask mandates. That announcement from Florida's governor comes as many of the state school districts go back to the classroom today and tomorrow and while they go back and forth over masks Florida just requested. An additional. 300 violators. Diane. Victor komando in Hollywood Florida thank you. And let's bring in physician at Sanford children's health doctor looked Patel from more honest actor tell. Thanks for being here in of the CDC recently asked Pfizer Madeira to increase I think double the number of kids and their clinical trials. But now the American academy of pediatrics is urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids five and up. Based on the data from the original cohort what's your take on the. He's really different versions read now now you regional extension. And was. Most to lose very rare shut out of those are. Ash is and these anti what are worried about her one million resigning his opponent or child so there is even better question would not need to out. Anthony Motley was mostly. It will be an east when in reality. We haven't he had not only in this also orders owners know the news these eight words long lingering question is going to be don't so regardless. I see both sides this absolutely he and in understand and I Saturday. Media is Saxon is similar in Z. As older and more vulnerable and more solid Mary's but also BJ's and we're not any are easy to make people trust shot and he got to get her lunches. Well and so that's the thing ran and I spoke to the AP president yesterday but. The reason the FDA asked for those increase in the size of trials was to be extra sure about side effects like my car died as for example so. What do you say to parents who are concerned about that particularly when you're talking about young kids. Seeing any here on her anyone who has questioned the is that we lost our perception who risks. People are so it's right now he's theoretical ringer. Reactions and act seems on her union. We're completely he Matt Leonard real. Steering cited I should say the actual virus. That is so limiting. We know it's a rare occurrence we have our eyes on east you're doing great we know that. Possible positions are rapidly right see every where children are on vaccine I need you all in large numbers. Don't agree is that homing missile would burden on news. And it hospital a hospital in. Order are obviously Zenyatta crying all. And that's it we should be. So what difference do you think backs in this age group wouldn't make not only keeping kids out of the hospital but in the larger picture of fighting this virus. We kind of alluded to what I was and Zach Aaron a larger picture is yes we want to teach ins. Sells sleep protecting remember there's also utilities are always religious. He answered I am just not our huge results rent. Propagate desires given a chance new T mean more virulent strain. And also spread or more vulnerable people such as. Other adults underlying medical conditions are children underlying medical conditions also and I really worried about theoretical risk a long haul order. Only in children might sell anyone out there was treated children ages any neighbors are already icu seen in. Unfortunately plenty of kids presenting the longhorns don't even after grabbing asymptomatic infections are not asked or. In Texas and Florida were seeing schools pushing back against the governor's ban on. Mass mandates and requiring them on school property anyway so what does the data say right now about masking at this point particularly for young children. The data says data as insane Herbert your masks were the most important thing that last year. Parents are rebuttals me is that Nasr our secret is being our sleazy. News channel oxygen each model is equally iron mask. We see any shirt counselor to see we weren't asked surge alone would underlying medical conditions or sensory issues. Our comedy worries any ambulance you cannot and I'll ask that all along behind enlarged. Saatchi and placed it cannot be vaccinated. There are presented in theory importantly or mitigation. Keeping Brussels already ingress would you you don't see Spain Z she ended in in an interest in learning Barton now in its us. Diane I governors and this governor at a ball pro life and this move does not seem to be sort of net notional. Tacked up it's always great that you thank you. You know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.