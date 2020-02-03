Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for ABC News All Access: Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"26:16","description":"A look at another Extraordinary place, Democratic candidate Klobuchar drops out and a World War two Vet celebrates his 25th birthday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69345680","title":"ABC News All Access: Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-access-wednesday-feb-26-2020-69345680"}