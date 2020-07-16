ABC News Daily: July 16, 2020

More
Catch up on the developing stories making headlines.
2:21 | 07/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Daily: July 16, 2020
Okay. I I. Okay. No then it was named. So now as an arena we want to be in Carolina. Two races that we're running recently when congress. Really coming soon. Yeah it. He inaugurals and. We never know we've always been me as an intensive. Okay. There's. Mention. Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"Catch up on the developing stories making headlines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71045364","title":"ABC News Daily: July 16, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-daily-july-16-2020-71045364"}