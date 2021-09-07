ABC News Exclusive: Teen sent to juvenile detention for not doing homework speaks out

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks exclusively with “Grace,” a Black teenager with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder who was sent to juvenile detention for not doing her homework.
12:02 | 07/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Exclusive: Teen sent to juvenile detention for not doing homework speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:02","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks exclusively with “Grace,” a Black teenager with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder who was sent to juvenile detention for not doing her homework. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78745516","title":"ABC News Exclusive: Teen sent to juvenile detention for not doing homework speaks out","url":"/US/video/abc-news-exclusive-teen-juvenile-detention-homework-speaks-78745516"}