Transcript for ABC News legend Tom Shine retires

And finally tonight. ABC's strong a tribute to someone we must celebrate because for 48 years. Here at ABC news he has had are backs backs of beats and broadcast covered. From desk assistant to our DC desk king. Tom shine knows his politics ten presidents and all things Capitol Hill. We knew where to go for the scope and his emails were legendary. Just when you thought a hearing on the hill may not break any news well you would read Tom's email and be inspired to cover it. But you see that's what makes Tom a great journalist. He knows how important the people are to the story he's an advocate for what is right protecting our democracy. And just all things good. And not surprising for the man that thought he was going to be it priests but instead blessed all of us his news flock and believe me. We all followed him and respected him. Tom shine set the example of what it means to have integrity and heart and a business that needs that more every day. May retirement bless you'd song and your beautiful wife Mary ray.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.