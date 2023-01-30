ABC News Live: 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols arrest relieved of duty

Plus, Antony Blinken meets with Israel's Prime Minister amid a surge in violence, and the Academy is reviewing a possible lobbying campaign resulting in a surprising best actress nomination.

January 30, 2023

