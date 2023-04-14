ABC News Live: Accused classified document leaker appears in court

Plus, the legal battle over abortion access heats up and former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are set to appear at a National Rifle Association convention.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live