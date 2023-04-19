ABC News Live: Alleged classified documents leaker’s court hearing postponed

Plus, the Supreme Court will decide if it will hear a case on the FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, and the latest on the civil war in Sudan as leaders attempt to negotiate a cease-fire.

April 19, 2023

