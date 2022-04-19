ABC News Live: American Marine veteran killed fighting alongside Ukrainians

Plus, Russian forces launch a barrage of new attacks across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and Oklahoma passes a new six-week ban making abortions nearly impossible for women.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live