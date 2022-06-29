ABC News Live: Biden calls out election deniers running for office in the midterms

Plus, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the sixth time this year to combat inflation, and questions about security are coming to light after Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at home.

