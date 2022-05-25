ABC News Live: Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report

Plus, new details on the investigation into the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia occupies approximately 20% of his country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live