ABC News Live: Biden goes after election lies as midterms enter final stretch

Plus, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving responds to fan outrage over his antisemitic social media posts, and a conversation with a White House deputy press secretary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live