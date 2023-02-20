ABC News Live: Biden heads to Poland after unannounced Ukraine visit

Plus, former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, deciding to forgo further medical treatment, and what to do if you find yourself on the hunt for a new job.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live