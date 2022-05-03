ABC News Live: Biden says inflation is his 'top domestic priority'

Plus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House lawmakers for approval of a new $40 billion aid package, and concerns grow over a potential summer COVID surge.

