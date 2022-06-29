ABC News Live: Biden issues warning to election deniers ahead of midterms

Plus, security questions mount following the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, and Kyrie Irving announces donation to the Anti-Defamation League after posting a link to an antisemitic film.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live