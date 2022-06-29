ABC News Live: Biden set to unveil $37B plan for police funding, crime prevention

Plus, the struggle to get clean drinking water to residents of Mississippi’s largest city and Serena Williams’ bid to go out on top is off to a good start at the U.S. Open.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live