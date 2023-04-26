ABC News Live: Biden and South Korean president hold bilateral presser

Plus, lawmakers in Montana vote to bar state's first transgender lawmaker from the legislature, and Mattel introduces its first barbie that represents the Down syndrome community.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live