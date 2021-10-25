ABC NEWS LIVE: Biden warns those who are unvaccinated as COVID cases skyrocket

Plus, closing arguments are underway in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, and the FDA is allowing women to obtain the abortion pill through the mail rather than go to a clinic to get the drug in person.

