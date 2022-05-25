ABC News Live: Brittney Griner appears in Russia court, faces 10-year sentence

Plus, at least 26 states are expected to ban or severely restrict abortions following the Supreme Court ruling, and the Colorado Avalanche win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live