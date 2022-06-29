ABC News Live: Buffalo shooter expected to plead guilty in court

Plus, hospitals are overwhelmed by the rise in RSV, flu and COVID cases, and former President Donald Trump hosts controversial figures Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

