Good morning I'm Dennis data thanks for sharing with us more than 66000. Patients are. Hospitalized with Covert nineteen in the US and overwhelming some hospitals across the country. Some in Florida are suspending elective surgeries and moving beds at a conference rooms and in Louisiana that a warrantless Children's Hospital is overrun by young patients. Position as chief there is calling this a fourth epidemic of very young children we'll hear from him this morning. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as the Dixie fire explodes in California. It's a second largest wildfire in the State's history and has already destroyed hundreds of homes. Now we're hearing and it climate warning from the UND telling the impact climate change could happen in the near future. Tokyo Olympics were gold and thirteen USA women's basketball won their seventh straight title ending US women's volleyball team. Took home their first ever gold medal. This as the athletes closed out the games marching together we're live in Tokyo this morning. We begin with hospitals warning about a rise in Covert admissions as a delta very terrorist or the country. The US has recorded four straight days of over 100000. Cases the highest number since February. The surge is hitting areas with low vaccination rates including the state of Florida which is reporting the highest confirms number of children hospitalized with the virus. Victor candor starts us off in Miami. This morning health officials are first treated over a Coke and surge that never had to have been unafraid we have should not really have ever gotten in a place we are most of the cases of course now in unvaccinated people almost all of the deaths are unvaccinated people. And these are younger people now including children. The number of patients hospitalized with coded nineteen no topping 66000. Nearly 8400. People admitted each day in Austin, Texas were only six icu beds are available for 2.3 million residents. This city sending out a text alert warning the Covert nineteen situation in Austin is dire. Health care facilities are open but resource is our limited due to a surge in cases. In Florida some hospitals are suspending elective surgeries and limiting visitors moving beds into conference rooms. Even a cafeteria. Experts warning hospitals could start turning people away. If this pace continues for the next four or five days. Which it seems it will the hospital systems and Florida and Louisiana will collapse. That's how bad this is. In Louisiana and they're facing the nation's highest rate of new cases New Orleans Children's Hospital saying they're seeing an epidemic a very young children. In Florida the never told him they are hospitalized with proven to know the highest in the country. Several of those pediatric patients are right here inside Nicklaus Children's Hospital currently they're caring for more than twenty kids with Colvin. One of them is on a ventilator. We do have a positive update here though for the first time now more than 50% of all Americans and that includes all those children were not eligible to be vaccinated get. More than 50% all Americans are now fully vaccinated Diane. I Victor can end Miami Florida thanks picture. An earlier on Good Morning America Robin Roberts spoke to the physician in chief of Children's Hospital New Orleans doctor mark Klein. About how the delta very it is affecting young people and what his hospital needs right. Now let's listen. We just heard in Victor support something that you said about her hospital an epidemic of very young children. So please sir tell us what you're seeing right now. Robin this is not your grandfather's coat and this delta variant is an entirely. New and an unexpected challenge for us it's affecting a lot of young people. We've seen the prevalence rate to foe of covad positive that he among children at our hospital arise from 1% to 7%. And now to about 20% over the course of the last thirty days. And we are hospitalized in record numbers of children half of the children in our hospital today are under two years of age. And most of the others are between five and ten years of age so they're too young to be vaccinated just yet. And aren't these cases with children are they more severe than you've seen in the past doctor Klein. They are we're seeing that quite severe illness. And so we can say that this virus is more contagious for sure. What we don't yet know with certainty is whether it's more virulent but certainly to my eye isn't it I think to you. What others are sitting across the region children are experiencing more due to severe disease than they have in the past. They come in and respiratory failure they often require hospitalization in the pediatric intensive care unit. And a number of them have required mechanical ventilation. And I know compound in the situation for you there is that a number of your nurses are out. With covad diagnosis and you have the federal team that is coming and quite soon. What are your immediate needs doctor Klein. Well what is become rate limiting for us rob and his staff thing it's not PPE. Or a mechanical ventilator or anything of that sword to it really is the availability of nurses and pharmacists and social workers and and we were thin already we have lost a number of staff over the course of 20/20 and we've been working hard to replace those meant. Louisiana and the region as a whole have a real dearth. Professionals. And and now we lost about sixty of our professionals to Covert over the past several weeks. And so we're thinner than ever before and this is obviously putting a real strain on the on the system obviously and you've said. Children many of them they're too young to be vaccinated so what can be done. To prevent the spread to these young children. Yet you know we've got to continue to practice. The mitigation measures that we have from the beginning of this pandemic. Distance thing. Meticulous hand washing and masking. But I'm worried at this point that this virus is so contagious that these mitigation measures may not be sufficient. And it's really incumbent on adults and older adolescents who are eligible for vaccination to get the vaccine. These young children kids seven weeks ten weeks 34 months of age that are hospitalized. At Children's Hospital New Orleans curling. They have to be protected by the adults in their environment and essentially cocooned. To stay safe and and so we need adults to step if if they are not going to get the vaccine to protect their own health. They should do it for their families and for these young children who are the most vulnerable among us. Our thanks to. A Robin and doctor Klein for that interviewer lets trade ABC news medical contributor an infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more on that doctor Alan. Thanks for joining us you know that interview gave me goosebumps 'cause we're hearing from doctor Klein not only about rising cases in children but rising hospitalizations. In children these are kids. Getting seriously ill you know I have a little one at home at another one on away what do you say to parents like me or feeling scared right now. Great I know Diane it is concerning when you hear about a very contagious. Virus you know that most children are unvaccinated. And there are rising cases. But I think the good news overalls we need to take a deep breath. And know that most kids do very well when they get infected with Kobe nineteen that is important but of course when I and I. And I like what doctor Klein's that we want to cocoon the vulnerable children by making sure we are all backs Nader run in that station is the best way to prevent transmission toward children. You don't remember when you look at there's about 25 million kids that are twelve to eighteen and and it only about a third of them are vaccinated right now under twelve of course no one vaccinated so we need to do better and make sure we're all vaccinated to protect them. So given is rising cases on rise in hospitalizations. We're seeing among kids at the delta very an out there. How do you think this will affect the upcoming school year. Well look you know I think that. This virus has proven to be so unpredictable we want to be in for breast no less aggressive. I think we know that masking in schools that works to protect our kids even the kids got infected we know that most of them were infected in the community so masks were even when we have an unvaccinated population now that we have more kids vaccinated. I think if we go went masking it first that's going to be the best way to keep our schools open if the goal is to keep our kids in school. I think we should mask as many of them as possible. And we've seen guidelines start to tighten again. We're now a four days of over 100000 cases so where do we go from here. And ultimately when and how do you think things will start improving again. Oh right I mean you know. OK it is good news and bad news right we'll think god is first the bad news is that were over that 100000 mark and that's not good not gonna play the good news when you go back to where we weren't the last time in the US were at a 100007. Day average it was in February. Now at that time there were. A peak of 4000 deaths in a day in a seven day average of 3000. The cards seventy averaged 500 that's still waiting to life. But it's much better than before so when you've heard me say the worst is behind us I truly believe that's the case. But in this is so important. The best way we can decrease transmission across the United States is to get everyone vaccinated there was a recent study by epidemiologist. That basically said. Giving boosters to those were already vaccinated. While it may be helpful that's not the best way to stop the spread the best way to stop the spread is to convince our unvaccinated. Colleagues friends family to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine. And the brakes but here's we are seeing vaccination rates rise again the CDC says. More than half of the total US population is now fully vaccinated. So how Cortes that and where do we need to be do you think to reverse this new surge. I mean. Diane we are seeing because it under control replication we are seeing the variance on top of variants. That's what's being. Formed so the best way that we can limit that spread is to do. At the safety measures that we know work how important is it for us to have that molecular shield. That we know protects significantly against infection. Unbelievably. Well against severe illness hospitalization. In doubt. And also will significantly each Kris transmission we have to do everything we can how can we get those unvaccinated. Two to receive the vaccine. It's difficult but I think we have to. Or put them keep talking to them being honest let them know that. Taking a vaccine does not make you less conservative for example these are myths that we want to make sure that we. Are able to promulgate over time so so we can do better than just you know 70%. Of Americans have received their first dose that's just it is is not enough we need to do more to protect each other. Right tackle Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Injured or even. And this morning there are 100 in nine out wildfires burning from California to Montana. The Dixie fires on the second largest wildfire in California history it's already burned nearly 490000. Acres and it's only 21%. Contained. ABC's orange shot is in Greeneville California with the latest. Overnight firefighters. Driving through this raging inferno surrounded on both sides by the Dixie fire. As they try getting a handle on what has become the second largest while fire in California's history. Which is now threatening 141000. Structures already destroying more than 600. Including homes and the entire gold rush town of green built. Since it started roughly 27 days ago all around. Just complete destruction and goes on for blocks and blocks you can see folks cars behind me and ironing board just what used to be regular life. But right now just completely unrecognizable. Four firefighters injured and five people still unaccounted for. Jack Romero now without a whole and frantically trying to get in touch with a close friend and older guy like my mom and and a more chief warrant to others with no idea where to turn to next. I've got to have a home I'm getting older I can't live on street. You know where it can't. So I went in hopeful. PGE says their equipment may have sparked a Dixie fire after an electric incident a federal judge giving them work a week to explain potential involvement. Diane. And it's arranged in Greeneville California thanks serene. Meanwhile a newly released climate change report is did telling the impact climate change could have in the near future. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano has more on that and the forecast for the fires on good morning job rob. Hey Diane the last time the UN put on a full climate report out like this was back in 2013 2014. This one is saying dad. Human activity activity unequivocally. Is influencing climate change and that some of our. Major extreme weather events that we're seeing right now have a direct link. To climate change things that we've been saying and thinking a for quite some time now unfortunately fires case in point six above. Biggest seven fires in California history. Have happened just in the last twelve months in the second biggest the Dixie fire right now continues to burn continues explode and some of the smoke from that fire. Continues to pour across so much of the country look at this at a Colorado Springs, Colorado. The smoke so dense there you can barely see in front of your face air quality is pour in Denver the Denver Broncos had to bring their. Practice indoors at on Saturday Denver was the most polluted city air quality wise. In the world. Salt Lake City right behind your aunt and that is mostly from the California fires course lot of these states have their own fires that are burning. And some of the smoke from those fires continue to push all the way into the gray lake so. Millions of Americans are being impacted by the fire season this year and in the heat is building across both coasts. This week on the East Coast and the West Coast heat wave a look at Portland mrs. striking getting up to walk near 110 again. In Portland they hit all time records six weeks ago that was a deadly heat wave for the northwest now revenue approaching some of those numbers once again that two. Is has a very strong link Diane to climate change. All right rob Marciano thanks for that over Afghanistan now where Taliban fighters took control of three key cities. The insurgents offensive has intensified as American troops have started leaving the country Stephanie Ramos has more on that from the White House good morning Stephanie. Diane good morning this devastating blow to the Afghan government comes just three weeks before the US is set to end its combat mission in the country. Video from over the weekend released by the Taliban shows. They're finder is retaking ground with excessive force seizing key government buildings in the strategic stronghold of con dues. And reducing areas of the city to smoldering Bruins. Despite this surge of violence American forces are still speeding ahead. With the draw down ordered by president Biden the US military says 95%. Of US troops and equipment have withdrawn. And just 650. Troops will remain on the grounds. And while the US is still providing air support. It's possible it may not be enough to stop the Taliban's advances now the White House says the president. Has been briefed and is assessing these developments but the White House says and ordering out US troops. The president knew he had to quote make difficult choices. And that after two decades of fighting. It's time for American troops to come home. So why now it seems as though the president is prepared to stay the course even if it means losing all of Afghanistan to the Taliban Diane. All right Stephanie Ramos thanks for that. And better news team USA finished on top at the Tokyo Olympics any closed out the games in a show of unity. James Longman has the latest from Tokyo. They were an Olympics like no other and is taking as gains came to a close this weekend. Teen USA pulling ahead and leading the medal count US men and women's both cable teams on top of the world yet again both dominating games and taking home the gold. US women's volleyball setting up defeat to Brazil for that first ever Olympic gold and Allyson Felix taking an astonishing eleventh Olympic Medal of Correia. Making the most decorated American track and field athlete in history. These games plagued by issues but ten kids succeeded in the end. Officially closing its Olympics with a vibrant celebration saying I'd a got thank you blazed across the sky. Hundreds of athletes marching into a very different closing ceremony together not separated by country as is usually done. Full time Olympian and javelin throw a cholera wing up proudly carrying the flag for the USA. Marathon a multi Siegel receiving the loss medal for the US light of the ceremony a bronze. And get this it was only a third Tamara than ever from one famous tower to another Tokyo's organizes officially pulsing the Olympic flag to Paris. But the next summer games is set to be held. Founds an Olympian celebrating as France's elite and team three past the Eiffel Tower. And James Longley joins me live from Tokyo now hi James you said aren't there at the top of the peace this was is these are some Olympic Games like no other so. How do you think that Tokyo Olympics will be remembered. We'll transit install very well all the best night anyway most Japanese really didn't want them to go ahead salt to believe but two weeks ago we were the opening ceremony. And who protests on the street people worried about coated. I think it's been a quiet successor to the Japanese have seen Aaron athletes do really well on the medals table and 'cause it has finally launched being kept under control and saga and if it bubbles just 436. Cases 29 of those athletes. I think we're gonna have to wait and see what little wider impact is of course over and above just the it and takes the impact of Tokyo. And a lot of sense because cases are still going up and we have the pilot takes to come but cut that aside from me that what other. Big themes here at these Olympics which I'm really kind of dates of C from and send so one of them about money in sports particularly because people couldn't go along to these Olympics the Japanese philosophy shocked town. The idea of group who decides how elite sport. Is puts on the fight if you like about whether or not the IOC had push Japan into putting these games only didn't want to in the first place the idea that. You know Lindsay in Ohio she decides to shed something on Twitter and it gets removed immediately because the rights holder has an issue within. These sorts of things I think what I hope will be themes and it. Don't pink hair I mean at all a lot of athletes were angry that the Russians were able to compete the compete that the Russian Olympic Committee but they still kind of war. That tracks east today national colors lament the head of the US Anti Doping Agency cool bout a false and I'll be something that. Passel have to think about in 20/20 full and whether it wants her to haul here Diane. So a Summer Olympics in all warming climate we just about qualify as war around the world. Here in Tokyo it felt like we were experiencing Walt by the and I went down to the skate park and credible news sports. Watching teenagers compete and win medals funny walls hopes I'm of the song. So a lot of huge seems to these Olympics open about kind of it upon launch I think its success and a lot of. A lot of conversations sparked news games that's for sure. Today let's do this one last time where does the final medal count stands. So the US house thirteen buying gold medals bounced from a 113. Medals overruled a all the top of the table that would of the public table they have been since. 1996. Seven consecutive games. Have to say though they haven't done. Amazingly well by US founded in Rio they won 46. Gold medals so that something could be said. Asks about maybe the time difference and if she fought the US athletes. Because if this were normal Olympics outside of Kai that they would have been able to get him well ahead of time because of Kobe then have those five days sickness itself they training camps. And that's appropriate climate ties before competing other countries especially in Asia and I Shawna did manage data. I lost message we hit Diane the women they carry these games off if it had Arabian teen USA. Other woman's competing teams they would have placed fourth on that. Those table Obama. My girl power James long men live in Tokyo James. Always great to have you thank you and a big hats off to all of our athletes who overcame so much to compete and definitely made this country proud James thank you. Thanks. All right coming up near governor Andrew Cuomo's top aide resigns as one of his accusers files a criminal complaint. We have the latest from Albany after the break. Welcome back a top aide prettier governor Andrew Cuomo has resigns nearly one week after the New York attorney general reported that the governor sexually harass eleven women. Now one of his accusers says the governor groped her and that she has filed a criminal complaint at a rest of his in Albany with the latest. This morning New York governor Andrew Cuomo facing a potential misdemeanor charge over allegations he groped his former executive assistant. Britney can this so now going public with her story. What he did to rule was a crack and who broke the law and could miss so is one of eleven women in investigators say were sexually harassed by the governor. Then they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek. And then there was that one clean. How and and then when he went to go kissed me on the cheek heat quickly turned his head and she kissed me on collapsed. Those allegations laid out in a skating report released by New York State attorney general Letitia Jane. He touched me. Not only ones. But to place. Commit so describing multiple incidents of alleged groping by Governor Cuomo. And while I was upstairs in the up as the governor sad. Why don't we take a stealthy. So here's suggesting yes. With my great hand eye tuck the south they. IA. That it out while taking the south be his hand go down my back onto route backed. And he started wrapping it immediately when he hugged me it was at me probably the most sacks so me. A grass at manner. Then Tammy and the other hugs and that's when he put his hand up my house. And cupped my breast over my crash could miss shell explaining why she didn't come forward sooner I was scared. I even though I knew that I had support. You still feel alone. I have it is afraid. That if I had to come forward and revealed my name. That the governor and his enablers. Like to call them. Would viciously attacked me would spare my team as I had seen and heard them to the floor to people. The former assistant is the first of Cuomo's eleven accusers to file a criminal complaint. The Albany County sheriff saying his office is conducting a thorough investigation. The attorney general's office says it will cooperate fully and turn over all evidence. Over the weekend the governor scene for the first time since his pre recorded video message after the release of that bombshell report. Cuomo has vehemently denied any sexual misconduct or inappropriate advances his lawyer striking back against commits those claims in an hour long interview. On CNN. He did. Not grow apart he did not grope her and there was evidence that was provided. By several individuals to the attorney general. About potential motives for her to have made that claim I'm not going to get into that now but none of that was included in the report. And the new York state assembly Judiciary Committee is meeting this morning we could learn more about a timeline for them to wrap up. Aaron each been pro. Diane right area Russia thank you and earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke to ABC news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. About what this can mean for potential criminal charges against Cuomo let's listen. Pretty significant development here Heidi this is a major developed one of the things I've been saying up to this point is. For there to be a criminal case you need a complaining you need someone is gonna come forward and say this happened to me. I'm ready to testify. And this is different than many of the other allegations out there are important to distinguish. This isn't sexual harassment this isn't inappropriate conduct in the workplace. This is an allegation of a specific assault on her physical assault. And she's one of the few who saved that so. Very important case and and a big development so what will it take for of the sheriff to actually bring the charges what would it take for prosecutors to. Actually get. A conviction on this I think those two may go hand in hand right I think the prosecutors are gonna work with the sheriff to say do we think we have a case here where we have enough proof beyond a reasonable doubt. And that's going to be the key factor here remember what the attorney general did is used effectively a civil standard said this is what we believe in here's the report. In order to move forward with a criminal case you need to be able to be convinced they you've got proof beyond a reasonable doubt that it happened so you do have to go through. The various defenses from the governor to say does this really pose serious questions. As to whether this could have happened when this could have happened the details as to exactly what happened. Staying busy this this word has created some talk of the idea that. Well now maybe the governor can cut a deal he can resign if they forgo. Criminal charge but that doesn't really apply here. I didn't need the Albany county sheriff's in the prosecutor's they're not going to be working hand in hand would be members the assembly. And the members of the state senate. These are going to be separate tracks and so there is no deal to be cut to say for example. I'm going to resign and therefore criminal charges wouldn't apply this idiot Newman who enormous amount of pressure. On the sheriff on that prosecutors there. To bring charges here as you can hear and even if remember the governor doesn't have the political sway any more some people have suggested oh the governor might put pressure. On the Albany County sheriff. You know what allies are really get a call and try and pressure the DD can be sheriff at this point. The question is going to be exactly. What is the evidence what corroboration today have and and there's no doubt in my mind. That the sheriff's will. Investigate his response is number one of the allegations he's saying is he say what they'd even really listen to me they didn't listen to my defense it setter because. If they don't that defense will come out of trial. I thanks to George and Dan Abrams for that interview. Coming up. Canada has reopened its border to fully back stated American tourists. We come back we'll take you to Montreal to show you what to know if you are booking trips. Welcome back it's been nearly a year and a half since Americans have been able to visit Canada without having to quarantine but hasn't this morning. Fully vaccinated US tourists are welcome once again so what are you need to know if you're looking to make the trip north will Reeve is in Montreal with more. This morning Canada is opening its border to American visitors for the first time since the pandemic began. The emir embody to enter you'll have to provide proof of vaccination. A pre entry negative cove in nineteen test within 72 hours and complete a laundry list of information requested on the Canadian government's arrive can app. I do think that follow will be vaccinated and Abel took him into Canada as quickly as possible. With could nineteen ravaging Canada's tourism industry locals are wasting no time rolling out the red carpet to their neighbors to the south. The 50% of marks on cherries from the American stressed I just long then like to be well come. American visitors fail 87%. From fifteen million in 2019. To one point nine million in 20/20. The economy losing eleven billion dollars in the process. We're ready to while come. I would open arms or army defense. But now a glimmer of hope. Nearly 60% of Canadians are fully vaccinated and over 71%. Have had at least one dose Canadians are saying Americans can feel safe here. In every corner of this great country there are sites to soak in. From Toronto's towering skyscrapers. To the spectacular short fronts have come back here in Montreal small boutiques and eateries line the cobblestone streets. Creating a sort of Parisian arm beyond as spectators gather in the parks. And along the water to wash artists performed. Canada's cruising industry also hoping for smooth waters ahead this November when the crews may and is expected to left allowing popular cruises to Alaska to set sail. Canada is looking Hsu had next year's last season does seem as it was before. Diane once again a checklist of things American visitors need to do before they can enter Canada proof of full vaccination plus fourteen days. Getting negative Kobe test within 72 hours before a rival to Canada and fill out all relevant Covert nineteen information. On the arrived can't app. You do all that you hand that in at the border and once you're good to go you are free to explore our neighbors to the north. Diane directed to now enjoy exploring well thank you. She and that does it for this newscast and anissina thanks for joining us in a member ABC news live is your brain all day with the latest news context and analysis. Was he right back here at 11 AM eastern until then have a great morning.

