ABC News Live: Classified documents found in former Vice President Pence's home

Plus, at least 14 tornadoes have been reported in Texas and Louisiana with more storms heading east and three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Washington gas station.

January 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live