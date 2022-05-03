ABC News Live: COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths projected to rise in US

Plus, Russia says war in Ukraine is “going to plan,” and Karine Jean-Pierre makes history as the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live