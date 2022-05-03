ABC News Live: New data on Pfizer's child COVID vaccine, latest on monkeypox in US

Plus, New York City police continue to search for the gunman in a fatal subway shooting and a new report accuses Southern Baptist Convention leaders of covering up clerical sexual abuse.

