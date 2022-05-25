ABC News Live: New details on victims killed in Uvalde shooting

Plus, Al Jazeera says it will submit case to International Criminal Court in death of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, and closing arguments begin in Depp v. Heard trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live