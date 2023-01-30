ABC News Live: Fallout grows after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Plus, the latest on rising tensions in Israel, and ABC News Live Prime’s Linsey Davis talks about her new children’s book, “The Smallest Spot on a Dot.”

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live