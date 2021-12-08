Transcript for ABC News Live: FDA expected to authorize vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised

Hi everyone I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us tropical depression spread is heading toward Florida after slamming the Caribbean. People there could see rain and gusty winds late tomorrow. And a New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have to face off in a highly anticipated field of dreams game tonight. The plane a ballpark surrounded by cornfields inspired by the movie. But last night Little League players took the field and they did not disappoint look at this sick. Grand Slam right into the corn. If you build it they will come and the FDA is expected to authorize a third booster shot from you know compromise people today. This is hospitals across the country are overwhelmed officials in Mississippi are warning its hospital system could fail within a week. The state reported more than 3000 positive cases on Wednesday alone. University of Mississippi medical centers even converting a parking garage into a field hospital for extra space picture Kendall has the latest. This morning ABC news confirming the FDA is expected to authorize a third booster shot for him you know compromise people today. The CDC advisory panel then set to meet Friday. Director Polanski could green light to show its soon after. The news coming as the CDC confirms more than a million people have already reported getting a third shot even without FDA authorization. The desperation to get another shot. Helms at the delta bury it surges across the country hospitalizations. Now with their highest level in six months. More than 171000. Icu beds in use across the country. Amy spoke with doctor reed didn't have achieved the boat who will be eligible through booster shot earlier this morning we know now that the FDA is expected to authorize those booster shots for people who have compromised immune systems. Do we know exactly who is eligible for the shock he walk us through that. Yes I mean the FDA will come out with a fondly termination but it almost certainly will be for example people who aren't transplantation. And new line and into suppressive drugs and that people line therapy for cancer cancer chemotherapy. People with advanced HIV disease. And people who are receiving. Immune suppressive therapy for a variety of diseases such as auto immune diseases. And the CDC is now urging pregnant women to get vaccinated according to growing evidence of the vaccine poses no increased risk for miscarriage and no safety concerns for women. Or their babies Diane. I Victor candor and Gainesville Florida thanks Victor. Let's free ABC news medical contributor an emergency physician doctor Jerry and Sutton for more on this action seven thanks for being here. We discern their pictures piece that cold in nineteen booster shots for immune compromised people expected to get FDA authorization. Today then an advisory panel meets Friday to discuss what the CDC will recommend how do you expect the sought to play out. Oh good morning Diane service is expected authorization is put in place to protect those who were highest at risk specifically those who are vaccinated. And still at risk appropriate for infection that results in hospitalization. And death. And it seems to be for my own personal political experience as well as what we're seeing overall is that those patients who suffer from he's regular inspections and require significant medical intervention. But those were immune compromised meaning those who aren't -- third piece those sort of you know suppressing medications for auto immunity. And those who are transplant recipients for example. Do you think I'll be getting booster shots at some point. At some point yes we can expect that we cannot expect that vaccines are the last evidently. But right now there's been no general indication that the general population needs a booster shot. As we have seen more than 1999 point 9% even more than that have been protected against severe illness and cook at nineteen after getting vaccinated at that number hasn't changed Sobel continue to probably. Now there does not seem to be any indication that the general population you could vaccine but likely at some point in the future. Now the CDC has reported an estimated one point one million people have already received at third dose without FDA authorization. That's a huge number of people how risky is that and how is it happening. It is a huge number of people but we also have to have some contacts this is one point worn inside it over a 164 million people have been vaccinated. Assuming that these patients have talked to their providers and weight their risk and decided that they wanted to increase their protection or meeting were influenced by other countries were recommended vaccine boosters like Germany or Israel but right now as I stated there's no indication of the general population needs booster and right now what I would also say is that there's no reason to believe that it poses an increased risk that the question is what is the benefit. And it because these vaccines seem to be continuing to work I don't see any significant benefits of the general population but I always help people understand trust that it there was a booster recommended I would probably be first in line because I was one of the first to get vaccinated. Now we heard Victor also mention that the CDC is now recommending pregnant women skeptical of a nineteen vaccine and a many LBJ Lance had already been advising that including my own. But how tactful is it to now hear this directly from the CDC. It's so hopefuls who have a clear message across all platforms up that recommendation that pregnant patients should get vaccinated. I'll forward people should understand is that the risk of in nineteen and pregnancy increases for example maternal health is at risk pregnancy loss and pre term delivery. And what we know is that up the tens of thousands of patients who have gotten pregnant or in pregnant during use vaccinations. They have not pose any increased risk amid vaccines only way it's been an analysis it is clear. That vaccines are protected the pregnant patients and that in patients should get backs. We're also hearing about travel slowing down now airlines are reporting increased cancellations from travelers so what's your advice. For people were looking forward to that lung plans summer vacation. My advice is simple it is vaccination and mitigation vaccinated all of those who qualified admitting he your wrist as much as possible checking about your local Alpert creates and second secret going to a high risk out pretty area and trying your best I know it's difficult to quarantine or adapters. And possibly even get tested to have that extra level of security and of course why you're traveling nature to you Wear a master all. Weren't actually Darian satin always great to have you thank you. Thank you. And the costs of everyday items are on the rise praises of groceries gas restaurant meals they all ticked up last month and more businesses. Are expected to raise prices in the near future Rebecca Jarvis has more on what's driving up those costs and what it means for your bills. The price increases are across the board but the good news is that in July. They were by smaller amounts than what we've seen earlier this here take a look. It's really across the board from your groceries meat poultry fish up five point 9% from a year ago. Gasoline prices up 41 point 8% from a year ago and dining out up four point 6%. From a year ago that is B biggest increase in the cost of eating out in a restaurant. Since 1981. One area they did not see a significant price increase in the month of July is used cars those prices are up 41 point 7% this year. Put in July the pace of price increase began to slow down in the bottom line here is that. We're seeing supply shortages and those are leading to. Cramps inside of the business cycle businesses are now passing the cost off to consumers. And where you're seeing it is across the board shake shack just this week announced that they would be hiking prices. Between three and three and a half percent and 44%. Of small businesses that were surveyed. In the last couple of weeks saved today it. Will be increasing prices in the next three months now there isn't good news here there are ten point one million job openings that's the positive. Big downside of those job openings is that if employers can't fill them then they don't end up making the goods and services that consumers are demanding right now. And then you see that vicious cycle of prices continuing to go higher. It don't variant is a wildcard here because if people start consuming less as a result of the delta variant. You could see a near term. Most of them agree that your knock ST a dramatic decline in prices but. What we're hoping is to see less of an incline because at a certain point. Prices going higher and higher means they eat it your paycheck and any kind of price. Increase that you received in your paycheck and income increased starts to mean a lot last that bonus starts to mean a lot less when you're paying more at the gas station and the grocery store the Federal Reserve. Believe this is temporary while other economist Diana believed that this is more of an entrenched issue that the economy will face for a time to come. Diane. Hi Rebecca Jarvis thank you. Coming up it is a world elephant day we're live at the San Diego Zoo with a look at what needs to be done to protect the elephants when we come back. Welcome back today's world elephant day were organizations around the world bring attention to the preservation and protection. Of the endangered species this year the San Diego Zoo wildlife alliance is raising awareness about the plight of African elephants whose conservation status changed. From vulnerable to endangered and critically endangered earlier this year. Let's bring in chief conservation officer at the San Diego Zoo wildlife alliance doctor Nadine Lambert ski. For more on this accident risky thanks so much for being here. My pleasure. So walk us sir what is happening with the African elephants that caused their conservation status to change this year. Well I've human populations. And elephant habitat. And being the movement patterns develop and virtual when it brings Eller and closer to people and that conscious on human wildlife on. News a lot like lions. Understand the movement patterns of African Ellis end. All things are connect Ed every every every and every animal. As a rule in nature have a warm in ordered out. How the eco imminent or Ella and well Ellen and help you pave the way for other animals to use or an aryan I. Creating trails and act. On by eating them with a brash and allowing cracked brown or which other animals can mean eat. Pelicans are also great at at finding water and other other animals and it and it. Recent. And so what's being done to. To help what's being done to save this endangered species and what else do you think needs to be done. Sheriff Ginny does too wildlife alliance is working with many partners in northern Kenya the typically northern range on us. Teddy Alice and thank. Nature concerning the in a BLO and and where we're doing ever they are working with Eddie Ella in what may make sure that. Ortiz. V aren't. And also being that adds all. Releasing them back into the wild and adding them integrate with the wild herds. In order to do that we study their behavior. In this ultra dynamic that we had under and increase express it they will live on long and and and conducted law. And this isn't just an issue when it comes to African elephants this is an issue with elephants in general is that right. That's correct eloquence around the world and in Asia and the poorest. Or sell and all art in pack it by habitat lies I meant patient and also and it. Climate change particularly in banners. Causing is an acting Ellis and populations by ending Trout. You went and are dry seasons are very calm in around Africa and other parts of the world. But with climate change even are becoming aren't it already where experience in matters out. Sometimes a dry season is longer the wet he then is whether or wet season occurs during the pricey and and it grows everything out of Alan. And this is armed is really that. I want to be. The climate change added in Erie new are also in elephant populations around the world in human populations. Around the world. So the hell bent on wildlife can help you will help our environment is all in her neck in still and we help. Ella in or actually helping protect. Ease eco sins and that. As well. Doctor named team members he we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. By coming up when you think of Siberia one of the coast coldest places on earth you probably don't think. Wildfires. But that is exactly what's happening at Summers there get hotter and hotter. We're heading to the front lines in Siberia after the break. Welcome back Siberia is normally one of the coldest places on the planet but it's currently covered in wildfires. And for the first time in recorded history smoke from those fires. Has even reached the North Pole ABC's Patrick rebook travel to Siberia for a first hand look at the crisis. What can be one of the coldest places alone. His own plan. Joseph against sikh in the news burning across Siberia but an unprecedented scale the claim it's a catastrophe. The wildfires burning in Russia now a bigger than all the fun is reaching across the glue combined. Speaker than those in the US chemist at Turkey and Greece. Put together. This the view as passengers flying into yet puts you. A region 3000 miles from Moscow. But the ensuing period before you can fight walled fun as this you have to get into the. He's been driving out and hopefully it's trying to reach one of the five saying is that working nativist. Provide drive it is dead rose. There's our heroes. We are in the toll get and it's no it's easy doing. So the bumper has just being towed off the cot. On this track. The Condit Linda Flores. Cocoon dailies stash. So hopefully there. Isn't gonna happen to us. Traveling in Siberia him. Swarms of in six mean we need these protective suits. Greatest you know and six glowed as well it's a good. We have come see it could see it because it's one of the front lines of climate change. Much of the region is in the Arctic and him wince it's one of the coldest inhabited places on. But some was a warm and this year is seeing an extreme heat wave and historic drought. One of the hottest driest Summers on record ten times more fun as of burning thing usual. Smoke from them has reached Alaska and for the first time in history the North Pole. Susan where we are trying to get to. The camp where the guy is obviously. Going on trying to find applies. Say they don't know enough equipment have attracts have that it has broken down and this does not enough oil and. This group from Russia's forestry finest service known as a fearless O'Connor have been here for nearly a month. It is a vastly unequal fight they say they are short of Maine and equipment. That the sub look at its breakaway religious ultimately. F and SC is one of hundreds of local residents who volunteered to fight the fine is because of the shortage of manpower. They won't risk anyway. Before proven to have. The thing and doing that's. Now ruined spokesman. Roy ministries. Within 1015 minutes. And can be everywhere in this. He had moved through February work sort of good to a group heard him ask for a quip before for a much for. The team's main tools are digging trenches and controlled burns like this. So polluted that Goodell won't replica regular political. But there is only so much they can do. Third floor of communities. Won't vote. News fewer medal bringing overall pollution you butchers. When the wind itself the finest spreads rapidly here another group forced to retreat. And this is what happens when define as a soccer teams. The flames engulfing this village over thirteen buildings destroyed. Only burdensome costs and smoldering rubble left. The record drought fueling the flies has been leagues boys scientists to climate change. And the change in yet coaches' clinics is already visible. Parts of Siberia a warming at twice as fast as the rest of the world. This most really found this morning. You can really appreciate your eyes. Mean you throws. He could spend nearly a month struggling in the does he have. We'll show paying him it will appoint him we'll come book an un human diet cut back affects. Women seeking an option. Is acceptable my. No one of those people who haven't. Suggests parents attempt merchandising vehicle theft at an angle collection of. All the smoke is a problem filled beyond Russians. The flyers are releasing recoup quantities the cult and a look silly. This year old Richie more than Christians in time annual CO2 emissions faced an estimate by European Union agency. You really feel the scale of the fire ahead this whole area burns. Only about three weeks ago I. You see it as this are popular. Console blackened. And burned. We've increased temperatures now believed to be inevitable. You could see is massive fine as a likely to only get worse. Scientists say another sign of health fast and how drastically the planet's climate is changing. Pension regal ABC news yet could see a Russian. Thanks to Patrick for that report. And that does it for this newscast signed an Maceda thanks for joining us and a member ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown Stacy.

