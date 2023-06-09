ABC News Live: Former President Trump indicted in classified documents case

Plus, the fallout after the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s congressional maps are unfair to Black voters, and Joran van der Sloot is making his first appearance in an Alabama courthouse.

June 9, 2023

