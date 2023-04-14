ABC News Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban bill

Plus, the suspected leaker of several top-secret documents is now in custody and tips for avoiding tax scams as the deadline to file approaches.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live