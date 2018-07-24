Transcript for ABC News Live: Greece in flames, North Korea apparently dismantling nuclear site

Good morning I'm Aaron Kantor's ski here at ABC news headquarters in New York good to have you with us for ABC news live. Some of the top stories we're following at this hour include the growing death poll from wildfires outside Athens. And North Korea takes a step but isn't a step toward denuclearization. Or a step toward more deception we'll get into all of that and more after these headlines from ABC news. Some additional eleven recordings handed over to New York prosecutors are conversations president trumps former personal lawyer Michael Cullen had with members of the media sources reaffirmed its easy. She appears the only recording involving president trump involves payments related to former Playboy model here in McDoogle. It's used as police are now pouring through hundreds of hours of surveillance video looking for a possible leads on who shot and killed a prominent doctor. Cardiologist mark house connecting once treated former president George H. W. Bush was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work Friday. Us nine Australians have been awarded bravery medals for their involvement in rescuing twelve boys in the soccer coach from the cave in Thailand. And here please union's five billion dollar antitrust fine on Google was caused the company's second quarter profits to fall. Shares in the alphabet own business are higher thanks to rising revenue and adds it. The Energy Department reports in the past week the average price of regular unleaded nationwide his fallen three cents to 283 a gallon of regular unleaded he's still 52 cents higher than it was a year ago. At least it is coming down. Several companies are working on driver whose car technology that we could also soon see pilotless planes Airbus officials set up last week Scarborough air show outside of London that the goal is to develop technology bite when 23. And we're going to begin this hour with wild fires in Greece their burning outside of Athens they seemed to. Spring up out of nowhere but the death told us only increasing and so we turn to ABC's Molly hunter. Who's with us from our foreign desk in London. Molly what's the prospect of these fires. Coming to us some kind of and. And hey get apps and it will the prospects aren't looking at right now winds are at sixty miles an hour spider bite has been working overtime for the last couple of days. We did just getting the death till at least 74 people Aaron have been killed. And thus the fires are on the East Coast of Greece about 1516 miles that the crow flies from happened. In the resort hands Everett Feeney and Matty and of course there and when your on the coast and fires break out there only two ways that you either get in the water and you swim. Or you tried to go inland get in the car and drive but because these fires were moving so quickly these blazes were hopping over mountains over roads. That a lot of the people who gotten to cars in the last 2448 hours. We're trapped and we see horrific video of those cars and have a death trap on us incinerated you see this skeleton villages. I near by Mathieu that have just been left. The other people app popped in the water they sought. Obviously the scene right there for safety the Coast Guard says they picked up about 700 people they have also picked at some bodies we spoke with the Red Cross earlier today and they said. They found a group of 26 bodies just huddled together on a cave at my attic cliff right next to cape over beats. Should clearly trying. Get down the beach trying to get to water to safety. At that Aaron at this point we don't know what started the is fires authorities are saying that there is an investigation into possible arson but weather is our hot they're sizzling all over Europe there is a heat wave in Greece and while it is expected to rain. Later this week that may actually not be good. For the firefighters Aaron. Molly the government of Greece is not necessarily known for. Having its act together it in all manner they able to fight these fires are they going to need some help from the outside. Severely under read stories that definitely getting some help from either international. Partners other European countries sending in at planes and firefighters. To help them out but because of the weather because it's so hazy eve then. At outside of these two little areas it's making visibility really really hard as I mentioned. As the weather changes later this week there's scattered showers on Thursday actually may hamper the app for its. Given what the Greek authorities have that right now even with the international help its scattered showers may actually make it harder. I've got out some may affect the wind may whip the wind into your regular patents making the firefighting. Even harder but even. In Athens. Aaron about 1516 miles away it residents there are thing they see the yellow we smoky ash kind of over the Acropolis of course those famous landmarks there is so all of Greece it really is suffering now. ABC's Molly hunter with us from London the latest on the fires burning outside of Athens that a party killed some 74 people. We're going to turn next to North Korea because we are getting word that the North Korean government has taken a step toward dismantling. A missile site but we're not sure whether this is a step. In the right direction so we want to bring in our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz is with us from Washington. Martha what is North Korea doing and why are they doing it. Well wolf and I do you think this is a step in the right direction of very teeny baby step. But what they're doing is dismantling. A missile engine stand it's called in this is a place where they were launching. Up missiles into space. And these missile engines were being tested they were engines. That the north Koreans were putting in ICBM's those Intercontinental ballistic missiles they were also testing. So when you look closely at this it is a tiny baby step for Kim Jung on to do this. But in the end it doesn't really mean that much because North Korea could restart. Those tests any time they wanted to do it and there's no real verification. In place at this point. And many experts will tell you they already have the capability. For Intercontinental ballistic missile so this really doesn't mean that much but at least they're talking at least they're showing something at least there is some sort of confidence building with US. But a true step though toward denuclearization. Would probably be dismantling the actual missiles themselves. Exactly the missiles themselves and those nuclear sites and so far. That has not happened they haven't shut down production yet in those nuclear sites. Nor removed any of the fuel rods we had. The head of US forces Korea talking just this week about the fact that they have not seen progress. In those areas and that kind of progress is exactly. What you need and of course you go back to. Verifiable. Irreplaceable. That's what needs to happen for this to truly be successful. The north Koreans did make some other promises after the historic meeting between Kim Jong-un and president trump namely to return the remains. Of US service members from the Korean War. Does any of that happened. That there'd been in talks about that and and Mike Pompeo sectors state said about a week ago that it could happen within. The next few weeks. But they're still arguing over details of that of course that is a very profound. Thing that can happen. Those remains returning to the United States going to a lab in. Honolulu. It is happened in the past that you already have North Korean remains but the process was halted. Some years ago and the US of course is hoping that it will happen again president trump right after the summit if you were call. Said it was as much as a done deal that ended been done but those 200 remains have not yet been returned and they are still working. Out the details. But people are optimistic. That that will happen and unbelievably Aaron there are more than 7000. Remains of US service members from the Korean War still has. It's a stunning number our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz witness from Washington gonna stay in Washington. And bring in ABC's Karen Travers at the White House because the president has certainly been focused on North Korea he has also been focused it seems on some of his. Critics when it comes to national security and he has threatened to revoke the security clearances. Of former government officials so Karen has witnessed from the White House what does the president want to do when is it even doable. And this was a very surprise announcement yesterday from the white house Press Secretary Aaron Sanders said that the president. Is considering at were preparing to strip the security clearance away from former top national security officials and she rattled off a couple of names you have John Bradley. Former head of the CIA James clapper the former Director of National Intelligence Mike heated former and is a director. And Jim Connie the former FBI director and why is the White House looking to do this we'll stairs Sanders says it is because. And they believe that these officials have politicized. And in some cases monetize their public service and their security clearances while they have meat baseless claims about the president's contacts with Russia. And frankly Aaron they have been very critical of some of the president's national security decisions his policies. And his more controversial statements yesterday there Sanders was asked a lot of questions about whether or not the president was just doing this to punish its critics. And she brushed that off but did say that they're doing this because they don't like what these people have been saying and they don't feel that they should have access to that classified information. Aaron these people are not getting. Weekly intelligence briefings as former officials. As so in the impact in practical terms may not be all that much but it's a very strong statement from the White House. And now the question is does the president follow through with this wort does he just put this out there as a threat we heard from house speaker Paul Ryan about an hour ago. He was asked about this news from the White House and here's that he had to say. That he wants to revoke security clearances from some former national security officials don't hold on let me political remarks. It is dangerous to go down that road. And he's trolling peopled honestly. This is on the units in the purview of the executive branch I think some of these people Laurie lost their clearances. Some people keep their clippers is that something that these actor branch doesn't it's not really an arbor view. An uneasy strolling people. And the president does have the authority is the white that its UN security clearances and courts would probably not want to challenge him on at the air and the house speaker all right does bring up that quite there when he says that some people party lost their clearance. Teens Connie and from heat who was mentioned yesterday by Sarah Sanders both say they don't have their clearance anymore because they of course were fired from those positions. Which I think leads you to think that this wasn't really a well thought out very long term plan. From the White House but just they pulled together a list of names of people that they don't like what they've been saying without looking to see if those people even still had security clearances to revoke. And there's a good reason that some of these Foreman officials keep their. Clearances they're often called back for their expertise. At his brain trust of former officials say a hot spot Iraq's that is not on the front burner on the radar the current administration. It got former officials in the national security universe that they can turn to and ask for advice that kicked their brains a bit silly it's helpful for them to still have that security clearance and access to information it doesn't mean they're getting regular updates now the more apt personal reason a lot of these people keep that security clearances it enables them to do work. For government contract firms do security work U cyber security work having that security clearance helps them extra money like they leave government. Karen one of the other of sessions from president from that we learned about from his Twitter feed this morning. Was put tariffs which he said were great what is he had. And there's are the greatest what the president declared on Twitter this morning isn't the same president who also said trade wars are easy to win. The president last week Aaron in an interview with CNBC says he's ready to play. Tariffs on everything coming in from 500 billion dollars worth of goods. The administration has already done that on 34 billion dollars with the Chinese imports China responded by slapping an equal amount on American exports. The president said the country's continued treat the united state unfairly he is going to seek retaliation measures. The response from Capitol Hill from Republicans no surprise has been. This is not the way we want to pursue this they do not think trade wars are very good thing BC's. Karen Travers with us from the White House Karen our thanks to you. We're gonna turn north not a candidate where Toronto is dealing with another deadly attack. And this one was in the middle of the Greek town neighborhood that is where we find ABC's deal beneath us now GO your right there at the scene with the shootings happen in judging from the wall behind you there's been quite an outpouring of community supports. Oh yeah hire an absolutely we are here on Danforth and Danforth is what they called the center of recount as you mentioned take a look at this. This was a construction site that sort of turned into an impromptu memorial here Wi fi that we or Danforth strong. We stand together lots of messages from the community what I want to do right now is sort of walked down the street because police say. That it was along this street where that shooter actually started shooting at different businesses. And we're gonna approach ominous turn around here just make it easier for our photographer might ripple here we're gonna walk over here. Because this is the Alexander the Great park. And and actually gonna try to a lower my point here to be a little respectful because this is the site where a lot of people are coming. Two to mourn what happened and in this particular. Park is where one of those victims actually died eighteen year old priest balance. If we come around here we can show you what's going on here we believe that within this area in fact some neighbors who live in those apartments there. They actually came out to help her what one of the men in their who lived in that building he came out and he sees his son. Giving her CPR and you can see on the street right here Reese. And that memorial here love for all hatred for none is what some of the messages here are our in this community. There was also what ten year old Aron a ten year old who died and it was just a long over the street here. At another cafe what we know right now is that thirteen people. Were injured in total two died that eighteen year old and that's annual little girl. And GO we now know the identity of the suspect do we know anything more. About this gunman are they any closer to understanding why this happened. But what we know right now but he's a man from Toronto let's cross the street here we can. We know that he's a man from Toronto he's 29 years old. On the hand by the way he was found dead it's unclear if police shot him more. Or if he killed himself but he was found dead in this area so as far as him being at. If threat anymore. That's clearly not the case but we know he's a 29 year old man and we actually and I'm walking down here just to you can see how far he what he just kept. Walking walking walking all along this and shooting at different businesses that's what police say. But I want to pop up on your screen right now a statement from the family because the family has issued a statement and this is what it says in part. Our hearts Sorin pieces for the victims. And for our city our son had severe mental health challenges struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. Well we did our best to seek help for him. We could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive and so clearly the family is pointing two mental health issues but police are not ruling anything out just yet. Including the possibility of terrorism and I want you to think right now because you see over there says thanks for you probably can't see it because of the fun but it does. Thank you for visiting and police say that he went past that sign. And went to a coffee shop they are in nearby so. Really just an incredibly long walk it's it's a miracle that more people weren't hurt by this but no doubt the investigation is intense. And it continues there. ABC's Jim we need is right there on what is an expansive crime scene. In the Greek town neighborhood of Toronto and we're going to come back to the United States and head toward Branson Missouri now. Where ABC's Marcus Moore has been following the aftermath of that duck boat sinking that killed seventeen people they've been able to. Raise the wreckage now from the floor of the late in Branson. Marcus what can you tell us about what that. Both look like you were right there when it came out. We were right there Aaron it was a it was a moving moment very emotional when you consider. All the people who were on that boat and in all of the lives lost that both the the central focus now. Of this investigation into what happened and we are here at table rock lake where that tragedy unfolded. And this investigation of tapping it happening against the backdrop of a place that usually very tranquil and and and beautiful like it is this morning and I want you to take a look at that island. That is duck island that is where that duck boat was taking the passengers last Thursday. Gore were part of the usual toward. But as the storms intensified rapidly on Thursday they never made it to that island instead. The crew tried to do an emergency turnaround and head back to the shore and as you know. The tragedy unfolded from there the near hurricane force winds. Battering that boat along with six foot swells that boat eventually sank. And seventy people died. The investigation now is all want what the crew did. As that was unfolding. Also. Were there any other precautions taken ahead of this severe weather that cost so with the problems here and led to the death of the seventeen people. But more importantly parents. Both life that's the reason I bring that up is because as we have reported here called one of the survivors said that the captain. On the boat told them where they could find those life jackets but then she says earlier in the day he told the group. But you'll need those like bats and as we saw when that boat was being brought back up to the surface yesterday we saw a line of life that's. Dangling from the top of the the canopy the top canopy of that vote boggles my best ms. Coleman believes. Might have saved her family members she lost nine of them Aaron in that one moment. Three of her young children her husband. And vibrant. The life that's just bright orange beat didn't coming out of the water that may indeed it made a difference and inexplicable. That the captain said you probably won't need visas anyone. From the investigative side talking about any charges yet. Parent right now this is being handled as a criminal investigation. At least until. They can rule out that a crime has occurred so that that's what we know at this point and of course investigators have been. Conducting a number of interviews with witnesses and also any crew members who could shed some light. On what was sad and whether or not protocol was was followed it in this case a certainly we have not heard from the captain. Or anyone who works with him to refute. Or substantiate the others Coleman's claims of course. That as a central part of this investigation and and how we hope. To learn on the answer to that. But certainly one of the most striking things that I saw yesterday. Was those life vest as you mentioned. Seeming seemingly bright beacon. That was the first thing we saw come out of the water yesterday. Striking indeed ABC's Marcus Moore our thanks to you from Branson Missouri and we're going to stay on the water. Another deadly boat tragedy unfolded a number of weeks ago in the Bahamas but now a survivor is speaking out. To ABC's aerial Ressa. Hey they're airing we're here in Florida just weeks after that deadly boat explosion and ABC news spoke exclusively with Stacy Bender. She's the mother of 22 year old soccer player dancer Stephanie Shaffer who lost both of her legs. In that blast Stacy spoke passionately and emotionally at times. Let's take less. I stayed ski hanging. I could see. And then the leak. Chanting yelling to me because her nanny nine months lines. And I can't swim he can't slant and screen where is Stephanie and there's any Arianna and hysterical. My friend Sheila just went into. Like the national and I comrade she took her there and said. We have gain add it hair. They found a truck somehow. And she just took charge and ice they can't block. She's just running over her shoulders. And she got me in the trap and they got stepping in the back of the track and planned there I'm right the hospital. And we do know Stephanie spiked a fever over the weekend but doctors say they're optimistic she's expected to spend three months in the hospital hopefully she'll be moved to step down unit in the ice you. In the next few weeks we are seeing. A really sweet in its coming out of the hospital little bit of positive hope there take a look at it this is Stephanie the first time we've seen her since that deadly explosion. She's standing next to an icy nurse. And next to a hair stylist the icu nurse had spent time. In the icu at child and realize. What that comes went and so she brought in her friend at your stylus and the two of them spent five hours combing the match at a Stephanie hair and offered to do that every week. Until she's released from hospital the family says all of that thoughts and prayers of acts of kindness are helping to sustain them. I'm Arial Russia and Florida you're watching agencies. Aerial thanks it is a sweet image to see indeed and our hopes for a speedy recovery. We want to get too caught up on the weather now because there are flood warnings in the east there's. He just incredible heat out west and our chief meteorologist in Jersey is here in the forecast. And thank you want to start with that flash flooding in Colorado because we've got flash flooding to talk about all the way to the East Coast that this happened on the front range mountains there and you get one at three inches of rain and then it grabs while that might allow the burns scars are nearly vulnerable spots. Go to the East Coast and we had up to a foot of rain. That was in Calvert county Maryland this picture out of Pennsylvania just another place for the soil is so saturated and now we have even more rain coming tropical moisture it you can feel when you walk out the door feel like you're in the tropics and that constant flow of rain showers from Charlotte up to Binghamton where in a flash flood watch you'll see warnings pop here in their pay close attention when that does happen. Flights may be affected in the next 48 hours or so as that moisture squeezes against the cold front you can see up to five inches. From coastal Carolina right through Pennsylvania New York. Then I wanted to take you west again remember we're talking about the flash flood potential that muddy water rushing in dishing county you taught. You'll see more of that and somebody spotty storms but northern New Mexico's that we have a box of flash flood watches Santa Fe is included that goes too much of today. And then finally want to leave you with. But the fires of course there's so many wildfires burning this one at the car fire in northern California 2500 acres burned 5% contained. And they heat is only staying on I'm telling you Waco Texas. Smash their all time record at 114. And it's not done. We're gonna see this heat even in Seattle all the way to the end of the week and even the weekend for some folks Aaron. It's injured thanks it is hot in so many places in this country and for more on the weather. And all of the stories that we've been talking about check on abcnews.com. Download the ABC news out. For now I'm Aaron could her ski you're watching ABC news lives.

