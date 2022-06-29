ABC News Live: Gunman in Buffalo supermarket massacre pleads guilty

Plus, early voting has begun in Georgia where Herschel Walker and Rafael Warnock are facing off in the Senate runoff election and new details on former President Trump’s dinner with Ye.

