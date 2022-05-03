ABC News Live: Gunman kills 19 students, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

Investigators say the gunman legally purchased two AR-15 rifles within a week of his 18th birthday, as President Biden calls for gun reform following the horrific shooting.

