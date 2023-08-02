ABC News Live: Gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting sentenced to death

Plus, the fallout from the third indictment for former President Donald Trump and how New York City is struggling to accommodate an influx of asylum-seekers.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live