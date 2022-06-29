ABC News Live: Gunman pleads guilty to killing 10 at Buffalo supermarket

Plus, thousands of Georgians are showing out for early voting in the Senate runoff election, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the death of an American tourist killed in Mexico.

