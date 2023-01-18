ABC News Live: Husband of missing Massachusetts mom pleads not guilty to her murder

Plus, at least 16 are dead after a helicopter crash near Kyiv, Ukraine, and Rep. George Santos has been appointed to two House committees despite accusations of fraud.

January 18, 2023

