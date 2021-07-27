Transcript for ABC News Live: Jan. 6 select committee holds 1st hearing

breaking news in Tokyo Simone Viles is out of the gymnastics team competition at the Olympics the star gymnasts has withdrawn due to a quote medical issue after mistake during her vault routines. We have the latest from Tokyo and what this means for teen USA. The house select committee is holding its first hearing this morning sets a show new video from the January 6 attack on the capital. Four officers there that day are expected to testify meanwhile we're hearing from congresswoman Liz Cheney now I'm. Just one of two Republicans on the committee to hear what she's saying ahead of the high stakes hearing. And some city and state workers are now facing mandatory vaccinations as a delta variant spreads across the country. But some are fighting the mandates arguing they're not legal. Meanwhile the FDA is now asking visor and the dinner to expand testing in young children to look for rare potential side effects we have the latest on the new legal battle. And the search for answers. Meanwhile the FDA is now asking visor and the dinner to expand testing in young children to look for rare potential side effects we have the latest on the new legal battle. And the search for answers. Believing it without breaking news at a Tokyo Simone vials consider the greatest Janus in history. Has pulled out of the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics after stumbling during her falter teen. Well Diane that is the big development that's about vials out of that team final before her team they were finished in fact it was on the very first apparatus on the vault. How one of hers stronger than not be strongest thing that she can view inside beaver youth Olympics. She did she did her run she hit the ball she landed there with a stumble. And I will say Diane I could see the look on her face she got varied with a very sober look. She got stiff as a board she walks at immediately off that mat made of being applied to the sideline pure coach. And her team surrounded her and we knew something was not right something with. What I've seen it before when there's been a stumble something that wasn't just write our she didn't Wear something the way she wanted to. As she's made a face this what is she didn't the holy face that we saw from over the very serious look. She took some minutes there on the sideline with her team. And then she went toward the locker room she went out of the venue there are off the floor. Us then her team moved to the next rotation to be uneven bars and implemented uneven bars they started to train sort of to practice before competition. I thought vials was not there she finally showed up she put her sweats on and at the moment sort of swept some we knew that. Similar vials of the done for the night. In this team finals. This was a major blow to team USA gymnastics. But I'll say Diane what we soccer that was just incredible her teammates grace McCollum a silly for Lee. Also Jordan's tiles all stepped up in her place they were able to move on in the competition without her that with a loud in the rules they only needed three gymnasts. Per apparatus. They've moved on and they stepped up as much as possible because this is their anchor this is. The most important person on their team and I'm sure they know that but this again of a team sport and they all stepped up. I get what we're hearing from. Teen USA and USA gymnastics is what's happening with so miles is medical but there are reports that it is not fifth record that this is mental we still don't know her status Diana for the individual competition later this week. So Kenneth what was the reaction in the arena when this all happened and what does this mean for her team now OK can she come back or does the team now have to move forward without her regardless. Of what happens. Fierce Samoan vials all eyes are on you and every single time we sing her train before competition. Every single competition. No matter what's happening inside the venue what's happening inside the room no matter which country it seems that all eyes are on team USA and on Simone buyout by look around him and of being used and I see people snapping pictures looking at Simone every single time she competes whether it's on the floor on the Paul. And so at this point we know when it comes to teen USA. What's next. We understand that they just once over about spoiler alert for those who haven't seen the competition yet but they once over. Russia beat them Great Britain came in third and got the bronze. This was very tough this is tough to hear because we met Tina Fey it's typically. Right at the top there and so that's what we're hearing again I and we don't know what the status of individual competition will be later this week and I Kenneth and we appreciate it friend thank you. And back here at home a special house committee is set to hold its first hearing this morning any investigation into the January 6 each of the US capitol. They -- set to start with what's expected to be emotional testimony from four officers who defended the capitol that day. As well as never before seen video of the insurrection congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest. This morning the house select committee kicking off its coast stealing. Preparing to show new video from the capital riots that violence there profane. You hear the attack was talking about how they're going to die that day. Those witnesses for officers who risk their lives to fight back the mob. But the bipartisan probe is already clouded by controversy. Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking to Republicans to sit on the panel. Representatives Liz Cheney Adam can finger critics of the former president GOP leader Kevin McCarthy calling it a sham and add amendments. The I think can those who Republican. And it's childish and we're doing big things right now. A call me whatever names you one party is boycotting the committee after Pelosi rejected two of his Republican picks but Democrats say he could still be subpoenaed to testify. About a phone call he had with trump has the right unfolded. We will fully evidence wherever it leads us so no one is off the table including kettles aren't being including Joseph McCarthy or anyone else that has relevant information. To our investigation to. Former president described the crowded is January 6 rally as loving the new capitol police chief pushing back is that we saw that and everybody has their own perspective. But that that is not what that's not my opinion of of what happen that's not what I saw. Chief Manger tells me that he supports his officers he planted testify today saying that they have a right. He shared their stories Democrats hope that the words of those officers put to rest any efforts to white wash what. Happens here on January 6 and they will be elevating congresswoman Lee scene she is expected to give an opening statement. Diane right Rachel Scott thank you. An earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke to Republican representative Liz Cheney about today's January 6 select committee hearing. An increasing criticism she's facing from her own party. You are taken a lot of heat from your Republican colleagues for joining this committee Kevin McCarthy is talking about taking away your committee assignments. What do you in the committee hoped to achieve and what you see it through even at a cost you your seat. You know this is this is absolutely not a game this is deadly serious there are some in my party. Including leader McCarthy who continued to back act as though this is about partisan politics I think it's really sad. I think it's a disgrace in this capital was attacked it was a tackle they're counting electoral votes. In the American people deserve the truth they deserve to know exactly what happened they deserve to know minute by minute. What decisions are being made those here and in the White House. And they deserved to get to the bottom of it and we have to make sure that it never happens again we've got to make sure that we defend. Our republic and that we defend the rule of law. Congressman Jim Jordan was McCarthy's pick for this committee and this new book dialogue can picture reports on any Kerry you have with him on January sick she told him. Get away from me you did this. What did you mean by you did this in do you think Jordan should be. Called to testify. You know I think that congressman Jordan may well be immaterial witness he's somebody who was involved in. A number of meetings in the lead up to what happened on January 6 involved in planning for January 6 certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly. So he may well be a material witness we will on this committee. Follow the facts wherever they go. And dead and get to the bottom of it and and George will do it in a nonpartisan way which is absolutely crucial for the future of the of the nation. Leader McCarthy also had phone calls president trump on that day our leader McCarthy and perform president trump material witnesses is well. Look I think that the American people as I said deserved to know what happened every minute of that day they deserved to know about every phone call. That was made in an out of the White House every meeting. Pack every discussion that was had that day in the White House as the capitol building was under attack and so. The committee will go wherever it needs to go to get to the facts. And that could include subpoenas through mr. McCarthy and former president trump. It could the committee will go wherever we need to go to get to the facts how do you explain why so many of your fellow Republicans rather than. Focusing on this investigation. Seem to be engaging in revisionist history about what happened on that day. I can't explain George I really can't I think when we CDs for heroes today in this hearing when we. See once again in the video of what happened that day you know my colleagues. Many of them I think almost all of them on that day and in the days after understood what had happened made public statements explaining that they understood what had happened that this attack was un American that it was unacceptable. There was that it was an assault on our democracy. And and I cannot explain why they haven't such a short period of time gone from understanding that danger. Two now in some cases trying to whitewash it trying to ignore what happened. And embracing. Presidents from. Do we know a number of the people who work here invading the capital said they were here doing it because of him still I I I can't explain that. You can call to Pelosi Republican and Clinton Republican. What kind of Republican you call yourself. I am a conservative Republican I always have been. And I think that this is certainly not the time for name calling I think that those who are engaging in that just demonstrated yet again they don't understand. They don't understand they don't care about or they're trying to obstruct. This investigation into what happened. Thanks to George Stephanopoulos Liz Cheney for that interview meanwhile House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is focusing on the security failures at the capitol on January 6 and blaming speaker Pelosi. For not being prepared he says Democrats don't want to ask those questions in the hearings take a listen. We now have a committee. That all of America wants to know the answers to. Why were we ill prepared for that day at how can we make sure that we will never. Happen again. But unfortunately. Speaker Pelosi will only pick on people onto the committee. That will ask the question she wants fast. The becomes a failed committee and a filled report a sham that no one can believe. If you want the true answers do not be afraid of the questions that we'll get asked. All right let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein and cure Phillips for more on what we can expect from today's hearing. Can't first saw where do we stand on the criminal investigation so far. Well let me just begin by saying Diane talk about karma and good luck I don't know what it is that was coming up. The elevator here at they hill and lo and behold the chairman Bennie Thompson is the only one in the elevators that took advantage of that moment. I did talk to him about what's going to happen today. And I asked him point blank could we see subpoenas for the former president trump for his daughter Ibaka who was advising him that day on January 6. Even Kevin McCarthy and he told me cure and nothing is off the table. He also said today the house select committee is going to take us back to one of our darkest days in history. When an estimated 101000 people descended on the capital here about 800 of them storming the steps. Forcing their way into this building weren't standing right now as you know five people died that day one of whom was a capitol police officer now you talk about the criminal charges. More than 500. Of those protesters have been charged with crimes a 165. Of them. Accused of assaulting a law enforcement bringing with them Diane a variety of weapons from stun guns to pepper spray to baseball bats. About forty of them now charged with conspiracy and at least three of those rioters. Who have pleaded guilty have since been sentenced. For their crimes so what do congressional investigators want to know and want to achieve here today after talking to chairman Thompson I can tell you first and foremost. The root causes of the deadly insurrection. Main goal secondly. What happened with regard to security what institutional flaws might have contributed to the failure of the capitol police and intelligence agencies also. To help identify what was about to become a deadly riot and why weren't they all prepared what groups and political forces came together to storm this building and how did they communicate and organize this is all. The issues that will be looked at and like I mentioned finally former president Donald Trump it's no secret Diane there's a lot of interest in his actions. Leading up to the deadly insurrection here. And we know just prior to storming a hill and chairman Thompson mentioned this to me he gave that fiery speech saying if you don't fight like hail. You won't have a country anymore and you'll remember trump was found guilty of inciting the mob. During his second impeachment hearing. But was later acquitted so committee members we'll be very interested in finding out to what extent we're trump in those around him aware of the danger of a riot in advance and what more is there to know. About that phone call once again that Thompson mentioned to me today that trump had with house minority Kevin McCarthy. Where he allegedly begged trump to stop and quell the riots it's going to be quite a day a lot to hear. But that's for sure Rick the house also voted to kill a Republican resolution that would have condemned below sea. For refusing to seat McCarthy's appointees to the committee what is tell you about the politics here and what are you looking out for today. Well the only two Republicans decided Democrats there happen to be those two Republicans are on the committee and and using air. And Liz Cheney and and they are really the only Republicans will stand up in congress and say. This investigation is warranted it is narrated other part of a very small group of Republicans who voted to convict president trump of impeachment and at stood by their assertion that. How president trump was responsible for the events of that day. The point that Liz Cheney made earlier on GMA I think was was irrelevant want for us to think about that many Republicans in the aftermath of January 6 for saying. That the president president trump bit bore responsibility. Kevin McCarthy was among those who felt that way. They're the ones that have changed their tune is a consistency has been. And on the can zinger and Cheney side and it tells you going into this process that it is going to be highly charged in a partisan way. But it's going to be a strange hearing because we're used to on Capitol Hill one side says the one thing the other side rebuts it particularly in the trump era. The trump all allied forces have I have not been shy in India in opining. Today is going to only really be one side of the argument it's going to be the Democrats plus the two Republicans who largely agree with them. On the root causes and the questions around that there's going to be no partisan antics on the Republican side. In fact some Republicans are are holding a shot on news conference this morning to try to highlight where they say the political prisoners of January 6 the total distraction. Total nonsense quarter to the issues that are being raised you in the hearings starting today and cure is right that overhanging all of this is the knowledge that you can't have a complete investigation and lets you hear from. Many of the trump administration officials. And the members of congress who had direct contacts with the white house on that date all of these things have to be heard from. All right character loves her climb great to have you both thank you. Today and according to the capitol police officers union 140 officers were injured in the riot as we remember officer Brian six nick who lost his life. Another officer says he was beaten and as a result suffered a heart attack in brain injury and here's what he has to say about today's hearing. Everything on capitol hill's political in nature are some people some lawmakers going to. You know use the information that's. Brought out as a result of that investigation. Four politically advantageous purposes shore. But to me what's important is it the information gets out so the people really understand what happened that day. So I'd like to bring an ABC news contributor and former NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boies Schiller and more on this Robert thanks for being here. What you think officers that were there that day want to see from today's hearing. All the and is going to be would use morning I think would you go to Sears is all this is showing their frustration how bad it was. And how when he called for help nobody came. The basic cost of school enforcement is that if you need help and you call for it. Everybody what was will drop whatever they're doing and bingo there every minute what bloom were rushed to help you didn't happen. And didn't have wait wait too late. So systemic failures in planning and unmet tactics communication and Intel all failed here. So I hope what happens here this comes out this is flushed out everything all the values of that day and changes have been made are blue changes that may now. But when you have command and control where you love when you're on the scene she requests help. And no comes to help you as is frustrated he's you can get and people bought and so we see things and I look at this and who should have happened. They should be ready for this capital pleased a lot of this falls on them also live on the defense is well. Why do things so long. DC National Guard yet can help them I think you hear frustration I hope you get are because it wasn't a failure of the right can fly. Whose failure of the the leadership. Of those agencies. The mayor called. At 130 night. Chief called at 140 not. To get help and it took hours for those who mobilized initial lark. So big why look at does these things that he knew trouble was coming intelligent intelligence was was ignored. Or not doughnut taken seriously. And he would have frozen zones all around the capital they would never got into the gates on a normal day like this when you knew something was going to happen. So I'd look at these officers beat and being terrible situation. Former chief Robert Boies we appreciated as always thank you. And we will have live coverage of today's January 6 select committee hearing right here on ABC news live beginning at 9:30 AM eastern. Meanwhile the CDC is reporting that the US has high community transmission with 62% of counties now reporting major spreads. A code nineteen. As a delta variant surges some local governments are also putting new mandatory vaccination requirements in place is a pilgrim has the latest on that. This morning from New York to California the first vaccine mandates for government employees. Officials trying to crack down his cases of the delta variant Klein. New York City announcing it will require all city workers including public school teachers get vaccinated by mid September. Or based weekly testing. It's quite clear. For delta very and has changed a game this is about keeping people safe. The city warning that workers who don't comply won't get paid New York's firefighters union vowing to fight the new rule we stand farm. That and non FDA approved vaccination is personal choice in California the governor mandating vaccines or weekly testing for state employees in two million health care worker. And president by denouncing the DA will mandate vaccines the first federal agency to reduce show. Veteran affairs is going to affect require. That all docked workers and facilities. Are run hatcheries actually. This as pressure grows for mandatory vaccines for health care workers. More than fifty major medical organizations including the American Nurses Association. Calling vaccines and ethical obligation. You want to wipe out this you know this virus as quickly as we possibly can and his health care providers it is our responsibility. To protect health and the public. As public health officials battle vaccine hasn't see across the country. The FDA is now asking Pfizer and majority had to expand their trials in five to eleven year old. To include more children in hopes of better understanding any potential rare side effects. Like the heart issue seen an older patients like sixteen year old mill hires he was diagnosed with acute mild card rightists after getting his second shot. It was really unexpected yeah I never thought. Was. Seriously or is mother saying his symptoms have already resolved she thinks parents need to know. What to be on the lookout for. Alex still say all day long you know the children have to the vaccine and the more information. And give it just make sure we're all well all worm. We know as parents but now or and it seems. Minimal in comparison to what it could be a tragedy that. It didn't get the. And it's important to note that is complications are extremely. Rare now ask for when we can expect to see the results in these clinical trials into younger patients eyes are telling the Washington Post they expect to have the results in. Five to eleven year old sometime in September as from. There have. They are planning for winter explained 21 work early 20/20 two. I had to. And I gave a pilgrim thank you. And coming up house select committee is about to hold its first hearing on a January 6 storming of the US capitol we come back. We hear from Republican congressman Jodi highs who was in the capitol that day. We'll beard back. In. Welcome back you're looking live at Capitol Hill what we are awaiting the start of the first hearing of the house select committee investigating the January 6 assaults on the US capitol. Republicans have called the select committee a partisan sham. And leader McCarthy pulled all of his Republican appointments out after speaker Pelosi rejected two of them. Now Republican congressman Jodi heist at Georgia joins me. A little bit more on this in his side of the story congressman first all thanks for being here appreciate taking the time. I know you voted to overturn the election results on January 6 and you argued. It was trump supporters who lost their lives that day not trump supporters who were taking the lives of others. You said a capitol police officer die that day of natural causes and voted against a bill. Awarding the congressional gold medal to capitol police officers and now this morning you treated up policies January 6 sham show begins today. What an embarrassment so walk me through this why do you think what's happening today this hearing is a sham. Republicans as one side. Like this is big blow cities. Into our committee she elects a chairman. She selects the staff. Machine is done now selecting who it sort of comes forth its witnesses she has denied. Republicans from being on the committee. Individuals who are well qualified to do so. It shows very clearly that this the cards are stacked she won't sister B a one sided. That select committee. Not to go down a certain path of questioning and sorters that. That it did that go along with the narrative that she wants to create. The real questions at me Darien is where was Nancy Pelosi. In all of this army she oversees all the operational decisions of the house. No question she has a heart in all of this and yet she refuses to testify. We need to hear from Nancy Pelosi we need to hear from the sergeant of arms we need to hear from the mayor of DC. But as long as this committee is set up under the leadership. The direct leadership of Nancy Pelosi none of those key players are whenever I give testimony and that's just not right. Now after Nancy Pelosi rejected and the two appointees from the Republican Party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy alluded to the idea that Republicans would launch their own investigation if she didn't reconsider we now know she did not reconsider. Well we haven't heard much more about that that not Republican investigation do you expect that will go forward. You will need state coming the American people a horrible thing it was a tragic day. For our country we need dancers there's no question about that. But we're not gonna get answers from this election meeting this is going to be a partisan thing through and through and we're going to see them beginning today. So to counter that advantage to get to the truth to try to get. All of the information. We need to have a further investigation and as I said some of those individuals and I mentioned a moment ago needed to supply we need it serves. No question that there were. I there was intelligence the days before a January 6 that there were as a potential reliant that was going to take place. Where are where were those. Individuals who were making the decisions while it was a National Guard not called him even on the day of the right. All of those answers ultimately. Are going to point the people like Nancy Pelosi. We'll see congressman Jodi highs of Georgia I think one thing we can all agree on the American people want all of the answers that we can possibly find on what happened that day and how to prevent it again we appreciate your time today congressman thank you. Thank you to him. And for more on today's upcoming hearing let's bring in CEO of the progressive political action committee democracy for America and ABC's contributor that Simpson and former Republican Virginia congressman ABC's contributor. Barbara Comstock thank you both for being here ladies are browse our review GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. He's calling this a sham we just heard there from a from congressman heist the same what do you think looks to hear from Republican leaders today. Well I wanna say I think Jerry heist was an embarrassment and people should know that he is this sicker than Donald Trump. Who is now running against Brett Robin Berger the guy who's certified. The elections in Georgia and because he didn't Brian rapids burger didn't subscribe to the big lie. Jodi heights is running against him so this is somebody who you unfortunately you cannot take it out seriously. I think what you're gonna see today is a very serious sober. Presentation from the officers who are on the front line. You're gonna see serious members of congress who are actually going to sound it look like a lot of what a January 6 commission the original thing that people want it. Because these are people who are going to be shocked driven they are going to subpoena all the parties involved the people at the White House mark meadows you know a Baraka. The president's phone records all of its schedule records in every when he was meeting with in the days leading up to January 6 and all the meetings were held. To undermine this election so this will be a serious. Crime investigation. And a way that it actually wouldn't be a view it happened. I'm you know do you so well I'm sense they. Might Jody writes. In that that said Barbara is it is it not al-Qaeda asks two questions about blows his role in this what do you think about the accusations the Republican that they should be asking these questions. Well it has been looked out by the senate and I expect it will look out by the house what happened. That means to change and I do think. Not gotten house administration committee that oversaw the capitol police are certainly there need to be changed is there and I imagine they will address that as they should. Partisan view is going to be some Republicans silly people like Max gates a Marjorie green today. We're going to be down they are defending the insurrection has instead add to spending and backing the blue which Liz Cheney and we. Our. Democrats say though that key McCarthy can still be subpoenaed to testify about this -- call that he had. With president trump as the riot and folded what do you think they want to hear specifically about that call. I think they they they should and I mean we need to know the whole story and we know that on that day Kevin McCarthy was scared he was worried. And he asked Donald Trump to stop it which means that he knew that Donald -- was involved. And had the power to stop it looking out Republicans had an opportunity. To greed to an independent investigation so this idea that this is partisan. You know it'd have to be this way we could have had an independent outside investigation that's the way it should depend. So for them to actually now say that this is a sham is ridiculous I think they're protecting themselves I think Kevin McCarthy is protecting themselves himself and many members of his party. And I think what we need to do is make sure that we got an impartial group. They'll make sure that we get to the bottom of the truth of the matter because the reality is this was a very dark day. People died people were sacrificed the American people deserve a answers. Bryant ABC news contributor Barbara Comstock ABC's contributor that sense and great to have you both ladies thank you.

