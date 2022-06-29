ABC News Live: Jan. 6 subpoena sets up legal fight with Trump

Plus, a man fights food waste with free avocados and ABC News Live Prime’s Linsey Davis paddleboards with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live