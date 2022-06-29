ABC News Live: July 4 parade shooting suspect appears in court

Plus, the latest on the war in Ukraine and an exclusive interview with the sister of Jayland Walker, a Black man gunned down by police in Akron, Ohio.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live