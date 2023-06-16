ABC News Live: Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter guilty

Plus, the Justice Department released a scathing report accusing the Minnesota Police Department of racial discrimination and a couple opens a children’s bookstore dedicated to Black authors.

June 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live