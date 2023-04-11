ABC News Live: Louisville shooter was about to be fired from the bank, sources say

Plus, Chicago has been chosen to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and a conversation with the "Tennessee Three" on their fight for gun reform.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live