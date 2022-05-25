ABC News Live: Markets close out worst week since start of pandemic

Plus, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and the British government has agreed to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S. to face charges.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live