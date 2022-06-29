ABC News Live: Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ spokesperson says

Plus, Elon Musk fired top Twitter executives after taking control of the company, according to a source; and Democrats and Republicans are asking political heavyweights for help before the midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live