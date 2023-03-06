ABC News Live: NBA star sidelined after showing off gun on social media

Plus, the latest on another train derailment in Ohio and Ukrainian activist Olena Shevchenko talks about being named one of Time Magazine’s Women of the Year.

March 6, 2023

