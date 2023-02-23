ABC News Live: News reporter among 3 dead in Orlando shooting rampage

Plus, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and Alex Murdaugh is set to take the stand in his double-murder trial.

February 23, 2023

