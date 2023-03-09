ABC News Live: Norfolk Southern CEO testifies after toxic train derailment

Plus, the latest on the condition of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and an update on the war in Ukraine.

March 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live