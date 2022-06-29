ABC News Live: Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Plus, over 24 tornadoes touch down in the South overnight, and the Senate passed a bill codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live