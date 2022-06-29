ABC News Live: 7 people killed in the July 4 parade shooting

Plus, an ABC News exclusive interview with the sister of Jayland Walker as she speaks out after her brother was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, and the FDA suspends its ban on Juul cigarettes.

